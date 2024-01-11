No significant damage after truck strikes tunnel; B.C. investigating

Transportation Ministry says it’s working to identify company, driver in latest incident

B.C.’s Transportation Ministry is working to determine the company and driver involved in the latest hit to highway infrastructure.

The ministry confirmed to Black Press Media Thursday (Jan. 11) that a commercial vehicle hit the George Massey Tunnel the night before. It appears there is no significant damage from the hit, but the ministry’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch is working to identify the company and driver involved.

RCMP has been notified and a thorough investigation will be done, according to the Transportation Ministry.

“It’s frustrating to see another incident like this involving a commercial vehicle. There is no excuse for this. It has never been easier to follow a route to guide the load to travel safely through our highway system and avoid the potential for impact with infrastructure,” reads the emailed statement.

In December, the province brought in tougher measures for trucking companies and their drivers after at least 30 infrastructure hits in two years. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said on Dec. 14 that his ministry would be implementing escalating penalties for companies and drivers with repeat offences, with longer suspensions and possible loss of their operating certificate.

Two weeks after that a driver operating a Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. truck hit an overpass on Highway 99 in Delta – the company’s sixth hit in two year.

READ MORE: B.C. suspends trucking company’s certificate after Delta overpass crash

READ MORE: Trucking company’s Alberta firm can still drive in B.C. after B.C. suspension

Within hours, B.C. suspended the company’s safety certificate. It was the first suspension since the introduction of stricter measures.

The cause remains under investigation, along with the suspension.

The ministry added on Jan. 11 that it has brought in the “new, tough enforcement measures to deter these collisions, including the highest fines in Canada and lengthy suspensions of entire fleets.”

“The vast majority of truckers operate safe and responsibly, but clearly the message is not yet getting through to a select few drivers and companies. We will continue to look at new measures, including legislative changes to allow even higher fines, to stop this from happening.”

READ MORE: Trucks hitting overpasses to face escalating scale of penalties in B.C.