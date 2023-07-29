 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

No space: BC Ferries tells Nanaimo walk-on passengers to find alternative

Foot passengers being advised to take taxi or be dropped off at Duke Point terminal
Nanaimo News Staff
web1_230802-nbu-duke-point-lot-full-rewrite_1
Duke Point ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Walk-on ferry passengers sailing from Nanaimo to Tsawwassen are being asked to consider alternatives if they plan on parking vehicles at Duke Point terminal today.

In a service notice issued on Saturday, July 29, BC Ferries said the pay parking facility at Duke Point terminal is full. Foot passengers should consider catching a cab, or getting a ride to the terminal.

In a social media post on Wednesday, July 26, BC Ferries said it anticipated higher-than-usual foot passenger traffic due to a number of large group reservations on the route on July 29 and 30 and Friday, Aug. 4.

In the late spring, BC Ferries announced it would be reassigning a vessel from the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route to the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, with discounted fares, in order to alleviate congestion.

For current sailing information, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Ship fuel spill triggers clean-up operations in Nanaimo


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up