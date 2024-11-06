 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

No talks scheduled in B.C. port standoff as lockout enters day 3

Unclear if employers considering offer withdrawal or changes to terms as they ‘reassess’
The Canadian Press
web1_20241106141116-20241106131136-2bbbd69ad6bd1f12891deda6656a55578b746de72bcd4bb4b470d49dd98d17b5
Workers picket at Neptune Terminal during an International Longshore and Warehouse Union labour dispute in North Vancouver, on Tuesday. British Columbia port employers say they may be “required to reassess” their position in terms of its current offer to more than 700 unionized workers as a lockout paralyzing shipping on the west coast persists. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia port employers say they may be “required to reassess” their position on a current offer to more than 700 unionized workers as a lockout shuts down most shipping on the West Coast.

The BC Maritime Employers Association says there has been no engagement with International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 or federal mediators since it locked out workers Monday in response to strike activity by the union.

A statement from the association says the current offer made last week was their “final” offer and it remains on the table, but that position could change “as the shutdown continues.”

The association has said the offer is open until withdrawn, and it is unclear if what the employers are considering is a withdrawal of the offer or changes to the terms of the proposed contract.

The union says there have been no developments in the dispute overnight, as container cargo traffic at ports across B.C. from Vancouver to Prince Rupert and Nanaimo are shut down in the latest labour strife at Canada’s ports.

Employers say the final offer includes a 19.2 per cent wage increase over a four-year term along with other improvements, while workers say the deal does not address what future staffing levels will look like with the advent of port automation.

More News

Police can apply to dispose of evidence collected from Pickton property
Police can apply to dispose of evidence collected from Pickton property
B.C. nurse suspended after faking medical records to divert narcotics
B.C. nurse suspended after faking medical records to divert narcotics
Fresh faces being pondered as Premier Eby draws up B.C.’s new cabinet
Fresh faces being pondered as Premier Eby draws up B.C.’s new cabinet