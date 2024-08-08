No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Thursday’s quake registered magnitude 7.1

There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S. based National Tsunami Warning Center.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Thursday’s quake registered magnitude 7.1 and was centered in waters off the eastern coast of Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 kilometres.

The quake most strongly shook Nichinan city and nearby areas in Miyazaki prefecture on Kyushu island, triggering a local tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline, but there were no reports of serious damage.

Nine people were injured in the earthquake.

The agency says tsunami waves of up to 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) were detected along parts of Kyushu’s southern coast and the nearby island of Shikoku about a half hour after the quake struck but the tsunami advisory was lifted from most coastlines except those along the Miyazaki prefecture.

The British Columbia government protocols require Emergency Information B.C. to initiate its enhanced notification process immediately if the National Tsunami Warning Centre in the United States issues a tsunami watch, advisory or warning.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press