 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Thursday’s quake registered magnitude 7.1
The Canadian Press
web1_20240808100828-f3a63001cf010d745c5af4d019b4eb64aaa79b70227e464fff9bf71d63ca39ab
The National Tsunami Warning Center says there are no tsunami threats in in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast on Thursday triggering a local tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline. People take shelter outside building following an earthquake in Miyazaki, western Japan, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kyodo News via AP

There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S. based National Tsunami Warning Center.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Thursday’s quake registered magnitude 7.1 and was centered in waters off the eastern coast of Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 kilometres.

The quake most strongly shook Nichinan city and nearby areas in Miyazaki prefecture on Kyushu island, triggering a local tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline, but there were no reports of serious damage.

Nine people were injured in the earthquake.

The agency says tsunami waves of up to 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) were detected along parts of Kyushu’s southern coast and the nearby island of Shikoku about a half hour after the quake struck but the tsunami advisory was lifted from most coastlines except those along the Miyazaki prefecture.

The British Columbia government protocols require Emergency Information B.C. to initiate its enhanced notification process immediately if the National Tsunami Warning Centre in the United States issues a tsunami watch, advisory or warning.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up