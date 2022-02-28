Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)

No updates 1 year after Beacon Hill Park homicide, Victoria police say

Bree Gamble found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3, 2021

One year after Brianna Lozano – also known as Bree Gamble – was found dead in Beacon Hill Park, the Victoria Police Department says it has no new updates.

Police were called to the south side of the park along Dallas Road shortly after 6 a.m. March 3, 2021, for a report of an unresponsive woman. Lozano was pronounced dead on scene, and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit announced it was investigating her death as a homicide soon after.

VicPD says investigators have spoken with several people since, but that it believes there are people with information who haven’t come forward yet.

Lozano, 46, was a mother, singer, artist, and Victoria resident.

Speaking to Black Press Media following her death, Lozano’s father Jorge Lozano remembered his daughter as “a very independent, rebellious woman who explored the world on her own terms.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

-With files from Jane Skrypnek

READ ALSO: Father of Beacon Hill Park homicide victim remembers daughter as beautiful, independent

