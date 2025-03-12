 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

No word on missing Vernon man 18 months later, RCMP still investigating

27-year-old Blayne Ferguson, a father to young children, has been missing since Sept. 21, 2023
Brendan Shykora
Brendan Shykora
web1_240321-vms-blayne-march-ferguson_1
Blayne Ferguson, 28, has been missing from Vernon since Sept. 21, 2023. His mother organized a march on March 21, 2024, exactly six months after his disappearance. (Linda Cassel photo)

It's been nearly 18 months to the day since Blayne Ferguson was last seen, and there's still no word from police on his whereabouts. 

Ferguson, a Vernon man with young children, was reported missing on Sept. 21, 2023, when he was 27 years old. 

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski told The Morning Star the case is still being investigated.

"The investigation is still active and ongoing and we don’t have any new or additional information to release at this time," Terleski said in an email Tuesday. 

The RCMP previously said criminality is suspected in Ferguson's disappearance. 

Ferguson's family has said they believe he is no longer alive and are waiting to hear the worst from police, and have pushed for police to find his remains and lay charges in connection to his death. 

A Facebook group called Lets Bring Blayne Ferguson Home was created in February. The group is dedicated to sharing information and awareness of Ferguson's disappearance with the hopes someone will be able to help find him. The group already has nearly 600 members. 

 

Brendan Shykora

About the Author: Brendan Shykora

I started at the Morning Star as a carrier at the age of 8. In 2019 graduated from the Master of Journalism program at Carleton University.
Read more

More News

'Buy Canadian' movement taking hold in Nanaimo
'Buy Canadian' movement taking hold in Nanaimo
Application raises questions about what Vancouver Island farms can do to survive
Application raises questions about what Vancouver Island farms can do to survive
Ladysmith marine rescue volunteers honoured with national award
Ladysmith marine rescue volunteers honoured with national award