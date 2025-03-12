No word on missing Vernon man 18 months later, RCMP still investigating

27-year-old Blayne Ferguson, a father to young children, has been missing since Sept. 21, 2023

It's been nearly 18 months to the day since Blayne Ferguson was last seen, and there's still no word from police on his whereabouts.

Ferguson, a Vernon man with young children, was reported missing on Sept. 21, 2023, when he was 27 years old.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski told The Morning Star the case is still being investigated.

"The investigation is still active and ongoing and we don’t have any new or additional information to release at this time," Terleski said in an email Tuesday.

The RCMP previously said criminality is suspected in Ferguson's disappearance.

Ferguson's family has said they believe he is no longer alive and are waiting to hear the worst from police, and have pushed for police to find his remains and lay charges in connection to his death.

A Facebook group called Lets Bring Blayne Ferguson Home was created in February. The group is dedicated to sharing information and awareness of Ferguson's disappearance with the hopes someone will be able to help find him. The group already has nearly 600 members.