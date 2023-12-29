Noah is the front-runner for baby names in B.C. in 2023

It’s the second year in a row as the front-runner

For the second year in a row, Noah has topped the list of B.C.’s most popular baby name.

There were 205 babies born named Noah in 2023, according the Vital Statistics Agency which provides an annual list of the most popular baby names from birth registrations received. It was followed by Oliver and Olivia, which both came in at 196.

The top 10 boy’s names are: Noah, Oliver, Theodore (188), Liam (179), Jack (152), Leo (129), Ethan (129), Lucas (126), Owen (119) and Henry (118).

The top girl’s names are: Olivia, Emma (142), Sophia (136), Charlotte (127), Isla (120), Ava (115), Amelia (110), Chloe (107), Hazel (102) and Mila (98).

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 18, 2023, there were 37,650 babies registered as being born in B.C.

In 2022, the top baby names in B.C. were Noah, Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sophia.

