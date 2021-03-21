Nobody injured after man’s vehicle leaves road, hits Oak Bay house on Saturday

The man got out of his vehicle on his own before Oak bay crews arrived at the Bowker Avenue home

Three Oak Bay firetrucks pictured outside of the fire-hall. Black Press Media File Photo

A man walked away with no significant injuries after his car had left the road and hit the side of a house in Oak Bay Saturday evening.

The man was heading north on Cadboro Bay Road before his vehicle left the road and struck the side of a house in the 1300-block of Bowker Avenue around 7 p.m. on March 20.

Gord Marshall, Oak Bay Fire’s assistant chief, said the man received treatment on scene and crew took him to hospital as a precaution. The man was out of his vehicle when crews arrived.

“The was able to get out on his own,” Marshall said.

The vehicle damaged the exterior of the house.

“It wasn’t directly driven into, it kind of hit the side of the house,” Marshall said.

READ: Injured hiker’s hours-long rescue goes into the night on the slopes of Mount Douglas

The house had a crack in the foundation, but Marshall said it was hard to tell whether or not that was already there.

The assistant chief said they didn’t know what caused the vehicle to leave the road as of Sunday afternoon, but Oak Bay police are investigating the incident.

“It was fortunate there were no pedestrians in the intersection and there were no injuries,” Marshall said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay