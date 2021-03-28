Nobody injured in Parker Avenue house fire in Saanich on Sunday

A crew of 19 firefighters extinguished the fire by just after 7 a.m.

Nobody was injured in a house fire on Parker Avenue Sunday morning. (Photo: Saanich Fire Department)

Nobody was injured in an early-morning house fire in Saanich on Sunday.

A crew of 19 firefighters extinguished the structure fire in the 4300-block of Parker Avenue by just after 7 a.m. on March 28.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews have extinguished a residential structure fire in the 4300 block of Parker Avenue. 19 firefighters responded, no injuries. Cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Great work and Fast Attack by ‘B’ Shift. BH pic.twitter.com/JTbhxrPnLJ — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) March 28, 2021

READ: VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich