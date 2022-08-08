The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton continues to burn, although evacuation alerts have been lifted. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton continues to burn, although evacuation alerts have been lifted. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek wildfire stable on most flanks

Blaze near Lytton has grown to an estimated 3,745 hectares

The Nohomin Creek wildfire’s south, northeast, and east flanks are currently stable with no active fire behaviour.

After initially sparking on July 14, the blaze near Lytton has grown to an estimated 3,745 hectares.

Evacuation alerts have been lifted in the region.

Active fire behaviour is expected in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park throughout the day Monday (Aug. 8).

In the valley, the fire is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain ground crews cannot access.

At high elevations with rocky terrain, fuel for the flames will become sparse. Wildfire behaviour will likely slow under these conditions, making the blaze more manageable.

The Stein Valley Heritage Park is currently closed. More information is available here.

Lytton First Nation and BC Parks are working together within the park’s boundaries, where smoke and fire activity is expected to continue.

At this time, the blaze is suspected to be human-caused, but it remains under investigation.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfire

Previous story
No damage reported or expected after 4.6 magnitude quake off Vancouver Island
Next story
RCMP investigating suspicious death in Campbell River

Just Posted

Some of the paving blocks of Waddington Alley in Victoria. (Tammy Robinson/News Staff)
Best of the City: Waddington Alley’s unique bricks a throwback to Victoria’s yesteryear

A star marks the 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded on Aug. 8 around 12:39 a.m. (Earthquakes Canada)
No damage or tsunami expected after 4.6 earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Visitors admire artists’ work at last year’s Bowker Creek Brush Up. This summer’s 17th annual outdoor show and sale happens Aug. 14 and feature artists of varying ages. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bowker Creek welcomes young talent for 17th Brush Up in Oak Bay

Saanich-based researcher Teale Phelps Bondaroff holds dried sea cucumbers at a market in Singapore. (Photo courtesy of OceansAsia)
Saanich researcher makes waves studying Asian sea cucumber crime