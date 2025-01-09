Nominations open for the next Kraft Hockeyville

Celebrating its 19th year, the program invites Canadian communities to nominate their local arena for the chance to win $250,000 and host an NHL pre-season game

A Canadian tradition to determine which community embodies Canada’s favourite pastime is once again open for nominations.

Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) has announced that nominations are now open for Kraft Hockeyville 2025. Nominations will close Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

During the nomination period, Canadian communities can share their stories, highlighting their connection to the game and their local arenas.

These stories form the legacy of Kraft Hockeyville, which was exemplified by last year’s winner: Elliot Lake, ON.

The Kraft Hockeyville 2024 designation provided a beacon of hope for Elliot Lake as they look forward to the reopening of their arena, a revitalized facility that will serve as the heart of their hockey community.

The grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game and receive $250,000 to be used towards arena upgrades.

The three runner-up communities will be awarded $25,000 for arena upgrades, and the top four finalists will also receive $10,000 in brand new hockey equipment to help more children play the game, courtesy of NHLPA Goals & Dreams.

"Growing up, hockey was more than a game. It was a community cornerstone where I formed lifelong friendships,” stated Carey Price, current goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens and Hockeyville ambassador.

"Now, as the Kraft Hockeyville 2025 ambassador, I'm excited to help inspire the next generation of hockey greats. The spark in a young goalie's eye after a great save or the joy on a player's face when they score—that's what drives me. This program lets players across Canada experience that magic."

Since launching 19 years ago, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded over $5.1 million to 101 communities to address the growing costs associated with maintaining or upgrading aging sports and recreation infrastructure in Canada.

To further fuel enthusiasm for the program and champion local towns and cities, Kraft Hockeyville is partnering with NHL All-Star, Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Ted Lindsay Award recipient and Olympic gold medalist Price as the official Kraft Hockeyville 2025 program ambassador.

"Supporting communities has always been the heart and soul of Kraft Hockeyville," stated Simon Laroche, president, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We're proud to help grow the future of the game; from a small local rink to the big leagues, we believe that hockey has the power to inspire greatness. So, Canada, lace up your skates and dream big—together, we’re building a stronger, more accessible sport."

Visit KraftHockeyville.ca for complete contest rules and program details.