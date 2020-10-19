Non-aggressive bear spotted in Saanich neighbourhood

Saanich police advise residents to be aware of sighting in the 400-block of Haliburton Terrace

Saanich police are warning residents to be aware of a non-aggressive bear sighting in the 400-block of Haliburton Terrace. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Police Department is warning residents after a bear was spotted in the 400-block of Haliburton Terrace on Sunday evening.

According to police, the bear was first seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 18. The non-aggressive bear was last seen in the 400-block of Highgate Road.

Police were dispatched to the scene but could not locate the bear and advised the B.C. Conservation Officer Service of the reported sightings.

Residents of the area and parents of children who may be playing the area are advised to be aware of this sighting.

