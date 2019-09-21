Non-conforming Oak Bay duplex stamped as heritage triplex

Council voted for the 1911-built house at 1416-1418 St. David St., which is actually a triplex, to be upgraded as part of a heritage revitalization agreement. (OakBay.ca/Applicant Rendering)

Dripping with as much character as it is September rain, the three-storey duplex at 1416 and 1418 St. David St. will soon be renovated as a new version of its 108-year-old self.

The Sept. 12 agenda item is all the more significant as the legal, non-conforming duplex has an unauthorized, third suite on the top floor. It’s now a triplex, as the suite will remain as part of the agreement council worked out with the owner to protect the suite as part of the at-threat rental stock in Oak Bay, Mayor Kevin Murdoch said.

The owner, Charlotte Ann Bowman, had the permit application approved to upgrade the house by entering into a heritage revitalization agreement (an HRA commits the owner to a high level of upkeep and maintenance that a heritage designation does not) as well as appointing a heritage designation for the house.

The deal means one suite is owner-occupied while the other two are available to rent.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this with the stipulation it has to be maintained as a rental property,” Murdoch said.

The 1911-built house was converted into a duplex in 1940 with two additions added to the main floor in 1962 and 1963.

Bowman’s parents purchased the property in 1974 and add the previously non-conforming third suite into the upper floor and attic.

Triplexes are identified in Oak Bay’s official community plan as an acceptable form of infill housing.

