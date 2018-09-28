Non-migratory Canadian geese set to swamp Greater Victoria

Saanich Coun. Leif Wergeland wants the regional district to revisit the issue of pesky Canada geese in the area, with the non-migratory population expect to surge to 60,000 birds in the area within 20 years.
A brief pilot project by the Capital Regional District (CRD) in 2015, 43 of the birds were killed on private agricultural property.
This figure appears in a letter from Saanich Coun. Leif Wergeland, in which he asks the regional district to revisit the issue.
The CRD launched a regional Canada goose management strategy in 2012 to deal with non-migratory resident Canadian geese, but has subsequently abandoned it.
This cull figure appears against the backdrop of statistics that show a sharp rise in the number of the birds, which regional authorities consider to be “problem wildlife” due to “their abundance, territorial behaviour, during breeding season, crop damage, potential risks to human health, fouling of grassy areas with droppings, risk of contribution to fecal coliform levels in public swimming areas and other waters, damage to lawn and green spaces, as well as other economic losses.”
According to the CRD, the region was home to 8,000 birds as observed during the 2010 Christmas bird count, with the trend-line pointing sharply upwards. According to one estimate, the regional population of Canadian geese will hit 60,000 in 2037, much to the chagrin of urban residents, but also local farmers, who have raised concerns about crop loss and food security.
