Noose found hanging from Armstrong playground equipment

'It's completely inappropriate and in very bad taste': North Okanagan RCMP
Brendan Shykora
21616530_web1_200528-VMS-parks-reopening-Memorial-Park-Armstrong_1
Someone tied a noose to the top of a slide in the playgrround at Armstrong's Memorial Park. The noose was found and removed by a resident on Oct. 23, 2024. (Google Maps)

Warning: This story contains subject matter that may be distressing. If you need support, call the Interior Crisis Line Network at 1-888-353-2273. 

A noose hanging from a place where children play has sparked outrage in Armstrong.

Police received a call around 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, from a member of the public who had come across the noose hanging above a slide in Memorial Park in Armstrong the previous day, according to Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. 

The caller told police they removed and disposed of the noose immediately after they found it. 

A post on Facebook featuring a picture of the noose has drawn nearly 100 comments expressing outrage towards whoever pulled the stunt.  

And for Terleski, too, the incident is no laughing matter.  

"It’s not known who or how it was placed there, but if it was some attempt at a prank or practical joke, it’s completely inappropriate and in very bad taste," Terleski said. 

The Vernon and District branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA Vernon) has resources for people in need of mental health support. Visit cmhavernon.ca/need-help-now to find support. 

 

