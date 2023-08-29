North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP ask for help to find missing man

Norman Lecoy, 40, last seen on Aug. 17

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Norman Lecoy, 40, was last seen sometime on Aug. 17 leaving his residence in a grey Mercedes B250, with B.C. licence plate AC331K.

Lecoy is described as a Metis male, 5 foot 7, medium build, brown eyes, short brown hair, and a feather tattoo on the left side of his face.

It is unusual for Lecoy to be gone for this length of time with no contact with his family or friends, and police are concerned for Lecoy’s safety.

Anyone who may have seen Lecoy or have any information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact their local police immediately.