North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP asking for help to locate missing man

Nicholas Blackwell was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7
Chadd Cawson

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Nicholas Blackwell who requires immediate medical assessment. Blackwell was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7 at about 2:40 p.m.

Blackwell is a Caucasian male, 40 years old, 6 foot 4, with a thin build and reddish hair and last seen wearing an orange/salmon coloured sweater, jeans and black shoes.

He may have changed his clothes and may now be wearing blue sweat pants and a white t-shirt.

Blackwell does not have a fixed address and may be frequenting homeless camps in the Duncan or nearby area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nicholas Blackwell is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

