North Island chamber says not all directors backed debate cancellation call

Recent actions by certain Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce board directors led to the election debate in Campbell River to be postponed and then called off, according to a shocking revelation from the chamber on April 23.

"(The decisions) were not decisions of the remaining board directors or officially known to the board," says the chamber in a media release after a special board meeting on Wednesday.

The statement follows the cancellation of the all-candidates debate for the federal election in Campbell River, which was called off about an hour and a half before it was supposed to begin on Tuesday due "safety concerns."

A statement sent to the candidates from the chamber prior to the event said there were concerns about the "safety and well-being of all attendees, candidates, staff and volunteers."

"Recent community tensions, including a planned rally and counter-rally near the venue, have raised concerns about our ability to ensure a secure environment for everyone involved," reads the statement.

The event was originally scheduled for April 6, but was postponed due to what the chamber at the time called a "scheduling conflict."

More to come ...