North Island chamber says not all directors backed rogue debate cancellation call

Recent actions by certain Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce board directors led to the election debate set for Campbell River to be postponed and then called off, according to a media release from the chamber on April 23.
250430-crm-debate-rumours-pic1
Photo by Brendan Jure/Campbell River Mirror

Recent actions by certain Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce board directors led to the election debate set for Campbell River to be postponed and then called off, according to a shocking revelation from the chamber on April 23.

"(The decisions) were not decisions of the remaining board directors or officially known to the board," says the chamber in a media release.

After a special board meeting on Wednesday to review recent events, the chamber said it concluded the "actions taken by specific board director(s)" over the past several weeks were not decisions of the remaining board directors. 

The news comes a day after the federal election all-candidates debate set for Campbell River on Tuesday was cancelled about an hour and a half before it was set to begin due "safety concerns." The event was originally scheduled for April 6, but was postponed due to what the chamber at the time called a "scheduling conflict."

More to come ... 

 

 

