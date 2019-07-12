North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Overdose deaths continue to mount on the North Island, according to newly-published data from the BC Coroners Service.
The latest report on unintentional illicit drug deaths in B.C. indicates that five people died of overdoses in April and May in the northern Vancouver Island health service area.
That brings the total North Island death count to 15 by the end of May, according to data from the BC Coroner published on Thursday.
This includes the area from Comox Valley-north, along with a section of the mainland north of the Sunshine Coast.
|A map from the Ministry of Health shows the North Vancouver Island Health Service Delivery Area
Previous data from the BC Coroner stated that 10 people had died in the North Island by the end of March.
Rates of illicit drug toxicity deaths are highest in Vancouver, where there were 127 fatalities by the end of May, or 44.3 per 100,000 people.
The second-highest rate is in the Fraser East area, with 41 deaths, or 31.7 per 100,000 people.
The North Island has the third-highest rate, at 28.6 per 100,000 people.
Information about harm reduction can be found at towardtheheart.com.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Just Posted
Recent water main break leads to second flooding in Langford home
Home was one of several affected in February water main break
Pacific FC looking for points on Saturday against Hamilton’s Forge FC
BC Transit offering special game day service routes for July 13 game
Sarah McLachlan in Saanich to play a concert at the Power To Be Nature Gala on July 12
‘It just feels really good to be able to give back,’ said the Canadian singer
When hospital becomes home: Victoria seven-year-old has spent a third of her life in hospital
Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
Loss of music room at George Jay Elementary School hits sour note with PAC
Starting in September 2019 the music room will be converted into a classroom
VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project
Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks
Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week
Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case
B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online
Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger
By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care
Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy
North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner
Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31
Report highlights a growing and vibrant downtown
Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association For the past few years, there… Continue reading
‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security
A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say
Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat
It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion
Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort
Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty
Most Read
-
Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offering chance at prizes
Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos
-
Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
-
Purl jam: Finland hosts heavy metal knitting championship
The competition took place in a packed square in the small town of Joensuu close to the Russian border
-
Pacific FC looking for points on Saturday against Hamilton’s Forge FC
BC Transit offering special game day service routes for July 13 game
-
Report highlights a growing and vibrant downtown
Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association For the past few years, there…
-
Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week
Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case
-
Recent water main break leads to second flooding in Langford home
Home was one of several affected in February water main break