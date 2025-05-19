North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre celebrates 40 years of aiding animals

Variety of special events scheduled to mark NIWRA's anniversary

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre is 40 years old.

For four decades, the centre has been known as the facility for recovery and wellness for ill, injured and orphaned wildlife on Vancouver island.

Sylvia Campbell, who along with husband Robin founded the facility, remembers the humble beginnings when they first helped a great horned owl that got entangled in their neighbour's fence. They nursed the owl back to health from their bedroom balcony. The experienced triggered a concept and inspired the couple to start a wildlife recovery centre.

"There's eight acres and there was nothing on here," Sylvia recalled.

Through the help of a retired wildlife veterinarian, they were able to create and develop a facility that has for 40 years helped countless animals get well and return to their natural environment. They started with only one building in the property.

Since then, the centre has grown to now feature a myriad of cages that house birds, bears and other creatures; a pond, a garden, a clinic, a food processing place for the animals and many more. It also has one of the largest eagle flight enclosure in Canada, where visitors can watch recovering birds.

Recently, some of the structures and enclosures were replaced with sturdier materials. As well, they have added a new building that features lifelike display of bears as well as information about them. It will officially open in August.

"We started working bears 30 years ago," said Sylvia. "It's huge project and we found out what bears are and it helped us know how important the old forest are. That's why we're trying to make it into our teaching experience."

Sylvia said their goal is not to have a lot of animals come into the centre. They want to see fewer brought in to the centre and hope achieve that through education, which is one of their main objectives in helping people understand about wildlife, preservation and how crucial they are to the environment.

She cited, as an example, people picking up wildlife and turning them into pets.

"We have gotten so many animals and wildlife that were taken in as a pet," said Sylvia. "That has become a problem."

The centre now offers school tours. Sylvia said it is important to educate the children about wildlife and the environment.

As part of their 40th anniversary celebration, Sylvia said they are holding a variety of events throughout the year.

On May 31, there will be a presentation called 'A Year of Eagles.' The public will learn about bald eagles from birth to fledgling and then survival through salmon, herring, midshipman and winter seasons.

On June 14, there will be 'Fun and Games in the Wildlife Garden'. It will feature nature fun and games in Dan's Nook Wildlife Garden.

On June 20, a 'Whimsical Fairy Village Tour' will be held where you can step into a world of whimsy at the centre's Fairy House display.

On June 21, a presentation will feature 'Polar Bears - King of the Artic'. It will highlight the fascinating lives of the powerful and majestic creatures.

On July 12, Tsimshian First Nation and Canadian artist and musician Bill Helin will hold 'Drum Songs.' Helin will share his culture and traditional songs, stories and drumming.

On Aug. 10, 'En Plein Air — Artists at NIWRA — a Workshop Exhibition' allows visitors to stroll the grounds and watch a group of local watercolour artist explore their wild, creative sides and make art.

For more information about NIWRA, visit https://www.niwra.org/about.