North Island wind project selected by province to be fast-tracked

Brewster Wind Project that would be built near Sayward on North Island is a fast-trackable energy project, says province as it looks to ramp up job creation in rural B.C.

A 30-turbine wind farm proposed for northwest of Campbell River is among 10 resource projects in the province anticipated to be fast-tracked in an effort to boost job creation in rural B.C.

According to a Feb. 4 media release from the province, 10 projects, including the Brewster Wind Project, represent a total investment of $20 billion and will employ approximately 8,000 people across the province.

Premier David Eby said these projects emerged after government asked major business organizations to submit a list of projects that could be accelerated and quickly employ workers. These are projects "not dependent on the American market," he said.

READ MORE: Lack of formal assessment won't mean lack of care, Island wind farm firm says

"We have identified 10 projects that we believe can be moved along quite quickly and get shovels in the ground, get people hired around construction," Eby said.

Called the Brewster Wind Project, the plan outlines a capacity of up to 200 megawatts with approximately 30 wind turbines. The project was submitted by Toronto-based Capstone Infrastructure as part of BC Hydro's 2024 Call To Power.

The provincial government announced in December that wind-farm projects would no longer be subject to environmental assessments. According to current provincial regulations, wind projects exceeding 50 megawatts or with more than 15 turbines require an EA.

Eby said the preliminary list represents "just a fraction" of the identified projects. He added these projects are located in "smaller, rural and remote communities that are going to be disproportionately affected by these tariffs."

Eby did not give details about the revised timelines for the projects, but added that they would involve legislation.

The Mirror has contacted Capstone and is awaiting a response.

-with files from Wolf Depner

More to come ...