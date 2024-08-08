 Skip to content
North Okanagan Hullcar Mountain wildfire shows little growth, now 700 hectares

At this time, all evacuation orders and alerts remain in place
Jordy Cunningham
The Hullcar Mountain wildfire in the North Okanagan is now 700 hectares in size, as of Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3:25 a.m.(Wayne Carol Heinrichs/Facebook)

The Hullcar Mountain wildfire has shown little growth in the last 24 hours, according to BC Wildfire Services (BCWS).

In BCWS' last update, which came at 3:25 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, it states the blaze now sits at 700 hectares, up from 670 a day previous.

On Thursday night, the fire displayed rank 1 and 2 behaviour, with pockets displaying rank 3. The growth in the fire was seen in the afternoon at the northwest flank. Crews on scene used a direct attack method to establish control adjacent to the blaze. Heavy equipment crews also constructed a machine guard in the area. 

Aerial resources are continuing to support crews at the north flank. This continued throughout the night and structure protection crews are on scene.

The southeast corner of the fire displayed rank 1-2 behaviour on Thursday.

At this time, all evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.

The blaze continues to be out of control and is one of nine wildfires of note in the province. The lightning-caused fire was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 4.

In total, 51 personnel are battling the blaze. 

