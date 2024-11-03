North Okanagan kid finds needle in Halloween candy

Dianne Honeyman reported the tainted Snickers bar to police

An Enderby parent is warning others to check their children's Halloween hauls after her kid discovered a sharp object in a piece of candy.

Dianne Honeyman told The Morning Star she and her kids were trick-or-treating in Enderby on Halloween night. She said she could "probably count how many places we went to," including some businesses and booths in the downtown area.

When the kids she'd taken trick-or-treating showed her a Snickers bar that had what appears to be a needle sticking out of it, she was skeptical at first.

"I thought they did it themselves as a prank, so I talked to them separately about how serious it was to find out if it was true and they both insisted that it was that way when they found it," she said.

Honeyman reported the tainted candy to the police.

She said she has ideas as to where the piece of candy came from, but is unable to say with complete certainty.

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more information.

Other sharp objects have been found in candy in nearby cities this Halloween. A sewing needle was reported to police in Kelowna, and a razor blade was found in candy in Kamloops.