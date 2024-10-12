North Okanagan-Shuswap MP thankful for new law

MP-sponsored Private Member's Bill passed into Canadian law

Thanksgiving came early for North Okanagan-Shuswap Member of Parliament (MP) Mel Arnold.

A federal bill sponsored by Arnold is now law after receiving final legislative approval from the Senate on Oct. 8, and Royal Assent from the Governor-General on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The private Member's bill (PMB), C-291, replaces the term “child pornography” in the Criminal Code and other federal statutes with the more accurate and appropriate term “child sexual abuse and exploitation material.”

By introducing this updated term to Canadian laws, Arnold’s bill has formally aligned the term used in Canada with that recommended by the 2016 Luxembourg Guidelines of the Interagency Terminology and Semantics Project on the Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse of Children.

“Words matter,” said Arnold. “For too long, the Criminal Code contained a misnomer that failed to reflect the reality of child sexual abuse and exploitation material and the harms inflicted on victims. This change to our laws is a small but important amendment that must be followed by other actions to fight child sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Bill C-291 was tabled by Arnold and MP Frank Caputo in 2022 after it was developed by Caputo, who previously served as a Crown prosecutor prosecuting internet and sexual offences against children.

“It is a profound honour that Bill C-291, drafted by me and sponsored by MP Mel Arnold, has officially become law,” said Caputo. “During my campaign, I spoke with many constituents in Kamloops—Thompson—Cariboo, expressing my commitment to addressing how we, as Canadians and Parliamentarians, tackle sexual offences against children.

"I am grateful to return to my community and share the success that MP Arnold and me achieved together. However, there is still much work to be done in this area, and I remain dedicated to continuing this important effort.”

It is rare for a PMB to successfully become law, and less than four per-cent of private bills have become law in the past nine years. It is also notable that C-291 progressed through Parliament’s legislative processes with unanimous support from all sides despite prevailing tensions and divisions in Parliament.

“The unanimous support that carried this bill to completion is a reflection of the commonsense of the legislation,” Arnold noted. “I look forward to working with MP Caputo and all Parliamentarians to achieve more common-sense legislation to fight child sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Arnold agreed with Caputo that more work needs to be done.

"I remain committed to collaborating with Parliamentary colleagues to deliver legislation and policies that increase safety and prosperity for citizens, our communities, and our nation,” he said.