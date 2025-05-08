 Skip to content
North Okanagan Tolko divisions taking down time

Armstrong Lumber and White Valley near Lumby to experience a week of downtime later this month
A lack of economical fibre will result in one week downtime at Tolko's White Valley and Armstrong Lumber (pictured) operations later this month. (File photo)

A lack of economical fibre will result in downtime at a pair of North Okanagan Tolko operations.

Plants in Armstrong and at White Valley, near Lumby, will take approximately one week of downtime beginning as early as May 12 at Armstrong Lumber, and May 15 at White Valley.

Employees have been notified.

"BC regulatory and policy burden continues to impact the availability and accessibility of economic fibre," said the Vernon-based company in an email. "We’re actively managing our log inventory, and the logs we have available are being deliberately directed to mills to make products where we can deliver the most value — accelerating our production of specialty, value-added (plywood, veneer and lamstock) and engineered wood products.

"We recognize the impact this has on our employees and their families, and we will continue to provide as much notice as possible to help them manage through this uncertainty."

The company said while challenges to the forestry sector continue, it remains confident in the future, and reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the company footprint over the long term.

Roger Knox

About the Author: Roger Knox

I am a journalist with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. I started my career in radio and have spent the last 21 years working with Black Press Media.
Read more

