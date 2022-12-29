North Saanich driver ticketed for Christmas Day speeding in Oak Bay

Const. Lauren Grekul of the Oak Bay Police Department rolls up her sleeves to donate blood alongside fellow members of the Capital Regional District Integrated Roadside Safety Unit. (OBPD/Twitter)

A Christmas Day speed trap cost one driver cash with officers posted near Beach Drive and Newport Avenue in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay police clocked a brown BMW travelling 70 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Dec. 25, according to a department news release. The driver then proceeded use the oncoming lane to pass another vehicle.

The North Saanich resident driving was issued a speeding ticket.

Vehicle violation

A stolen Jeep was recovered two days after it was reported stolen in Oak Bay on Dec. 20.

While a 1998 white Cherokee parked overnight in the 2500-block of Lansdowne Road was reported stolen, several neighbouring residences reported vehicles had been broken into overnight. Surveillance footage showed a lone suspect wearing black clothing and a hood.

The stolen Jeep was recovered by VicPD on Dec. 22 in the Douglas Street area.

Aid training in action

Recent training came in handy when Oak Bay officers were called to south Oak Bay to aid BC Ambulance Service help a man suspected of harming himself late on Dec. 20.

Upon arrival, officers provided life saving measures by applying tourniquet and assisted BC Ambulance Service taking the man to the hospital for medical treatment and mental health support.

OBPD officers recently received training on advanced life saving interventions designed to enhance their safety as well as that of the public.

Snowy return

A wallet turned in to the Oak Bay Police Department Dec. 23 made its way home after a dunk in a local snowbank.

Recovered from its icy surroundings the wallet was turned in to police who located the owner.

