North Saanich drops speed limit on Lands End Road

North Saanich promises improved safety for all users of a local road at the northern end of the municipality connecting its most western tip with the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

The municipality announced Saturday that it has dropped the speed limit on Lands End Road to 50 km/h from 60 km/h after feedback from residents and internal data collection. The new speed limit applies to all of Lands End Road from Moses Point Road at the western tip of the municipality facing Saanich Inlet to the Patricia Bay Highway, a distance of just under seven kilometres.

Lands End Road has two travel lanes for all traffic including pedestrians and cyclists with much of the length having narrow shoulders and boulevard.

North Saanich’s decision to drop the speed limit on the road coincides with growing concerns about traffic safety in Greater Victoria, especially, but not exclusively, along roads like Lands End Road in North Saanich, West Saanich Road in North Saanich and Central Saanich, and Prospect Lake Road in Saanich.

The provincial government currently sets a speed limit of 50 km/h within city limits unless otherwise posted, but many municipalities have set their own limits, and a growing municipalities have been pushing the province to give them even more authority to issue blanket speed limits.

