A map of the Sandown lands. (Courtesy of District of North Saanich)

North Saanich extends search for Sandown operator after only one credible proposal

District extends deadline for operator bids to Aug. 30 at 3 p.m.

North Saanich has extended the deadline for bids to become Sandown’s long-term operator after only receiving one proposal they consider viable.

The District released a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) earlier this year, but the deadline passed with only two bids submitted. It has now been forced to extend the deadline to Aug. 30 at 3 p.m..

ALSO READ: Bumper crops of corn, garlic and berries on Peninsula farms

The options currently on the table are finding a long-term operator, developing a Foodlands Trust with the Capital Regional District or just selling the property.

Sandown has long been a sore point, with some farmers complaining of a lack of vision and clarity throughout the process to decide what to do with the land. Perhaps reflecting the contentious nature of the subject, no District staff member would speak on the record, with a statement coming from the District’s communications office. It says the goal of the RFEI process is to “find out who the interested parties are for the long-term operation of Sandown, and what concepts and ideas they have.”

ALSO READ: Seeds of dissent growing on Peninsula farms

The District says it is open-minded about the possible uses of Sandown and could support a variety of agricultural activities.

“The zoning on the land allows agricultural and farm uses, including related exhibition, research and equestrian facilities,” says the statement. “All activities must be compliant with Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) regulations and some uses may require additional ALC approvals.”

North Saanich acknowledges the Sandown initiative has been a complex process, completed over several phases. It is currently at a stage where a company is conducting short-term maintenance in preparation for a long-term operator.

ALSO READ: Green fingers needed to help grow veggies on Newman Farm

The next step is for District staff to bring a report to the Aug. 19 council meeting, which will asks councillors to discuss, amend and approve the criteria for assessment of the various options for Sandown. In their latest report, it is mentioned that a possibility is to reject unsuitable bids, extend the deadline further and direct staff to keep maintaining the site.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill
Next story
B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Just Posted

MISSING: Victoria police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman Clarissa Adamick

Adamick was last seen on July 12 and may be in the downtown Victoria area

Greater Victoria to see all 10 of the electric buses announced by federal-provincial governments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $79 million in joint funding for 118 new buses across B.C.

Gate at Mount Douglas Park smashed on Wednesday night

It is suspected that a motorist drove through after being locked in after 11 p.m.

Canadians may experience EpiPen shortage, says Health Canada

The EpiPen Jr is not affected by this shortage

Turf field project at Esquimalt High School awaits government response

The Es-Whoy-Malth Community Field Collaborative would see new fields and a clubhouse installed

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Port Hardy RCMP cleared in arrest that left man with broken ribs, punctured lung: IIO

The IIO noted the matter will not be referred to crown counsel for consideration of charges.

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Most Read