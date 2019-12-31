Residents can drop off their Christmas tree for chipping with the North Saanich Fire Department with drop-off locations at Wain Road and McTavish Road. The department will also host an open house at its Wain Road location. (North Saanich Fire Department/Facebook)

North Saanich Fire Department invites public for free fire truck rides

The Jan. 4 open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 986 Wain Rd

North Saanich Fire Department hopes residents will attend its upcoming open house if even they don’t have a Christmas tree for chipping.

“We are going to have free fire truck rides, free hot dogs, [and] tours of the fire hall,” said Brian Thomas. “We are really trying to promote that. And if people have a tree, bring it along. We will chip it for them. Everything is free, but if you can throw something in to help us support Santas Anonymous, that is great.”

The department’s open house runs Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wain Road Fire Hall located at 986 Wain Rd. That is also where residents can drop their old Christmas trees. Another drop off spot is also available at McTavish Fire Hall.

Thomas said Saturday’s open house at Wain Road is the department’s big open house for the year.

“We don’t do a lot of open houses, unless it is to highlight something,” he said. “Maybe when we get a new piece of apparatus, a new fire truck, maybe we will do an open house then. Each year, we do an open house with the tree chipping, but there really aren’t too many opportunities to see what it is like inside the hall.”

North Saanich and Sidney residents can also have trees picked up for a minimum $20 donation. Call or leave a message at 250-656-1931 to make arrangements.

