Nearby waters have a slick of oil on the surface. Discarded garbage can cause pollutants to leach into the soil and water. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

North Saanich residents reaching boiling point over illegal dumping

Tatlow Road off Wain latest place targeted, bad for environment and land owners

North Saanich residents say enough is enough when it comes to illegal dumping.

The picturesque district is blessed with abundant natural beauty, which some say is being spoiled by the selfish actions of a few dumpers.

Wain and Tatlow roads are a case in point, with locals saying the quiet road has been targeted by dumpers for around 10 years. The entrance to Brackenhurst Farm seems to especially be cursed by regular instances of discarded trash.

ALSO READ: Missing North Saanich man found dead in Horth Hill Park

“There’s garbage, there’s furniture, we’ve had mattresses, dressers, washers and driers, a toilet once, bags of drywall,” says Marla Parsons, who knows the area well. “This has been going on for years.”

The last time it happened, the District of North Saanich stepped in and removed all the garbage – a move Parsons describes as “awesome” but she, and others, are upset it keeps continuing.

“If I walk down to the end of the driveway and look on both sides, in the ditches, there is tons of garbage in there – shoes, clothing. It’s like at the end of the month when people have to move and they have all this junk, and they say, ‘It’s OK, it’s the weekend, let’s go down to the end of that road and dump it in that bush.’ And that’s what they do.”

In the past, Parsons says the owner of a nearby property rooted through the dumped garbage, found the suspected dumper’s address and deposited it back onto their driveway. She says usually the offences are reported to the police and she thinks setting up cameras might be the next step residents will have to take.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich police see spike in suspicious circumstance calls

The dangers of illegal dumping include pollutants leaching into ground and surface water, and freon being released into the atmosphere. Animals are in danger while foraging for food, and dried-out organic litter can act as tinder for wildfires.

Parsons concedes that poverty might be a factor in the dumping but says there are resources and alternatives to illegal dumping that people could make use of.

“It’s reached a boiling point,” says Parsons. “We just want them to stop doing it.”

Littering is an offence in North Saanich and can result in a fine or prosecution. If anyone sees illegal dumping they are asked to call the police immediately.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. authorities seek leads in mass shootings that left 31 dead

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department spends $1.2 million annually on overtime costs

Costs likely to rise with staffing shortages at VicPD

Street closure in Esquimalt set for Aug. 6 to 16

Paradise Street will be shut down between Head and Lyall streets

North Saanich residents reaching boiling point over illegal dumping

Tatlow Road off Wain latest place targeted, bad for environment and land owners

Sunny skies ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Victoria swimmer with down syndrome completes 5-kilometre Thetis Lake swim

Victoria woman swims for four hours straight in cold water

VIDEO: B.C. Day long weekend wrap-up: Here’s the news you missed

Some of the top weekend headlines from Greater Victoria and beyond

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Evacuation alert for over 200 properties due to Okanagan wildfire

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

Victoria Shamrocks sweep Nanaimo Timbermen to advance to WLA finals

Victoria beats Nanaimo 10-4 in Game 4 on Monday at Frank Crane Arena

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Most Read