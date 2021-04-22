North Saanich school plants a seed in the fight against climate change

Titan Sparks, who attends Grade 3 at Deep Cove Elementary, plants a seedling to help replace trees damaged by climate change near Deep Cove Elementary. (Louise Beaudry/Submitted)

A tree-planting project gave students of a North Saanich elementary school an up-close and personal lesson about the local effects of climate change.

Students of several classes at Deep Cove Elementary planted 100 seedlings (cedar and Douglas fir) donated by Arbutus Grove Nursey on the Olde Moses Heritage Farm near the school as part of Earth Week celebrations. Students attending the school regularly visit the site as part of their educational nature walks.

Louise Beaudry, a teacher who helped organize the planting, said droughts of recent years have led to the death of many trees and the students are replacing trees that needed to be cut down. In this way, the students are learning about the local effects of climate change.

Set against the backdrop of North Saanich’s review of the official community plan (OCP) and tree bylaw, Beaudry said this project can show that students care about trees and take actions to preserve the special nature of the Deep Cove community.

Earth Week is an extension of Earth Day designed to raise awareness about the ecological state of the planet. The first Earth Day dates back to April 22, 1970 and scholars consider it the start of the environmental movement.

