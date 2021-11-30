North Saanich won’t reopen Chalet Road until spring 2022

Chalet Road will remain closed for several months following flooding on Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

A North Saanich road damaged by flooding on Nov. 15 will remain closed for months.

The district announced Tuesday that the “implementation of a new design” for Chalet Road will keep it closed until late spring 2022.

“Staff recognize the continued closure of Chalet Road may inconvenience local residents,” read a news release. “Until the road is reopened, the district asks residents to use alternate routes and respect the presence of temporary fencing, which will be placed to prevent public access to the site.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the municipality for additional details about costs and construction timelines.

Localized flooding forced the closure on Nov. 15, only for the road and culvert to fail later that day.

An emergency assessment, following the restoration of water service to the area, found the need for emergency stabilization in the face of future rains and the need to limit future erosion and environmental damage, protect utilities and remove the safety hazard of unstable creek channels.

The municipality is preparing an emergency construction response with mitigation work scheduled to start shortly. The latter will see the district consult with relevant stakeholders, including Peninsula Streams Society. Environmental and archaeological consultants have been hired by North Saanich to support the emergency construction response, supplying guidance as required.

