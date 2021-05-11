The seasonal Search and Rescue program will run between May to September. ( File photo/Canadian Coast Guard)

The seasonal Search and Rescue program will run between May to September. ( File photo/Canadian Coast Guard)

North Vancouver Island Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Program ready to relaunch

Teams have protocols in place to ensure COVID-19 safety while providing marine safety net

An important marine lifline along Vancouver Island’s north coast is poised to return in time for the May long weekend.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s Inshore Rescue Boat Program will be back in the area starting May 22.

Between May 22 and Sept. 7, the coast guard will be operating its inshore rescue boat program, with seasonal search and rescue stations set up in Kelsey Bay for Sayward, Friendly Cove for Nootka Sound and Cortes Bay on Cortes Island.

“With the current COVID-19 situation, we know that people are concerned with visitors in their area, so we want to let you know ahead of time that we are taking the necessary precautions to keep your community safe,” reads a letter from the coast guard.

RELATED: Vancouver Island to get new Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Station in Tahsis

The Coast Guard will be working toward the safety of everyone, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while members are in the area. The three personnel of each station will undergo a health screening prior to arrival and screened daily while on site. They will be in self-contained accommodation, do their own cooking and be physically distant from the community.

Also, any on-water training will take place with strict protocols. The teams also have quarantine protocols in case anyone gets ill while on site, including isolation for the infected person and any of their close contacts.

“Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our personnel, and the people in the communities we serve,” reads the letter.

The Inshore Rescue Boat Program started in the 1970s and responds to calls for mariners in distress or in need of assistance. They also provide public education on boating safety. There are four stations on the coast, with the fourth located in Sointula.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCanadian Coast GuardLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: Henry
Next story
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

A fire destroyed a commercial building on Idlemore Road early Tuesday. The fire is under investigation. (Kenn Mount photo)
UPDATED: Early morning fire destroys new Sooke distillery

Firefighters still investigating cause of Island Shiners Distillery blaze early Tuesday

Langford Fire Rescue (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford looks to strike out on its own for emergency fire dispatch services

Mayor Stew Young says the city is large enough to negotiate solo

Sean Hart, 34, unexpectedly left the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility in Saanich on Nov. 6, 2020 and has now been missing for six months. (Photo courtesy Penny Hart)
Search continues for Saanich man Sean Hart six months after his disappearance

Support from community, police keeps his mother hopeful

Victoria Police Department looks to identify a person of interest after a Friday night stabbing. (VicPD handout)
Police seek person of interest after Victoria stabbing

Friday night assault leaves one with potentially life-altering injuries

Oak Bay Police Department briefs for May 3 to 9. (Black Press Media file photo)
Copper wire stolen after Oak Bay construction site targeted twice by thieves

Cop briefs include pair of impounded cars, swiped back medication

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 border closure stops B.C. family’s cross-country move

Maple Ridge couple, two kids, turned away at New Brunswick border

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP reviewing rough arrest after video shared on social media

The video shows an officer punching a man while arresting him for allegedly driving a stolen car

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to provide three days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

The seasonal Search and Rescue program will run between May to September. ( File photo/Canadian Coast Guard)
North Vancouver Island Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Program ready to relaunch

Teams have protocols in place to ensure COVID-19 safety while providing marine safety net

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: Henry

People who have received two doses of a vaccine can’t yet return to post-pandemic activities with each other, she says

Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) watch an incoming shot during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
‘Very jealous’: Canadian teams can’t take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules

League eased some tight COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the weekend for fully vaccinated clubs

Most Read