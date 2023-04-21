The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home. A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home. A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan

North Vancouver man fined for repeatedly feeding black bear and cub

Conservation officer investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home.

Court records show Vitali Shevchenko faced two charges under the Wildlife Act.

One charge was stayed, and Shevcheko was fined $5,000 on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the single count of feeding dangerous wildlife.

The conservation officer service says its investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018.

The videos showed an adult and two children feeding a black bear and a cub from the window and door of a North Vancouver home.

The conservation officer service says on social media that the majority of the fine will go toward the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to support wildlife and habitat projects as well as environmental education programs.

READ MORE: Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears

bearsWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa cites jobs, capacity, approves B.C.’s Roberts Bank Terminal 2 port expansion
Next story
Police investigate theft of more than $20M of gold, goods at Toronto Pearson Airport

Just Posted

Sharyn Sadauskas created the I’d Love to Talk initiative and routinely visits Greater Victoria to restock sign supplies in places such as Mocha House. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Yellow flower campaign inspires Greater Victoria people to talk to each other

Cal State Fullerton baseball player and Victoria product Fynn Chester’s eight strong innings against UC Riverside on April 15 helped the senior earn Big West pitcher of the week honours. (Courtesy of Katie Abertson)
Victoria baseball player named NCAA’s Big West pitcher of the week

Canada’s women’s senior national basketball team will play Japan during an exhibition game in Victoria on June 2. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)
Canada women’s basketball exhibition against Japan coming to Victoria

Ted Smith, founder of the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club, gave a speech on the importance of continuing to support medical cannabis users. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
‘We will survive’: Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club holds 4/20 rally at legislature

Pop-up banner image