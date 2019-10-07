Lamar Victor Alviar. (RCMP handout)

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

A North Vancouver music teacher has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and child pornography involving underage victims, Coquitlam RCMP announced Monday.

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver.

Back in August, Coquitlam RCMP took the unusual step of revealing his identity and releasing photos after receiving allegations that Alviar committed sexual offences against young girls in Coquitlam. Police say that new witnesses have come forward after seeing his photo.

Alviar is facing three charges of sexual assault, three charges of sexual touching of a minor, one charge of communicating with a minor to facilitate a sexual offence, and once charge of possession of child pornography.

Alviar’s first court appearance was scheduled for Monday. Mountie said he had no significant police history aside from this case.

READ MORE: North Van music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters to block Johnson Street bridge during Monday evening rush-hour
Next story
BC Transit investigates HandyDART bus collision

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department encourages safe costumes with Halloween contest

Kids are encouraged to dress as high-visibility police officers for the #BeSeenHalloween contest

PHOTOS: Hundreds participate in CIBC’s Run for the Cure at UVic

Pink outfits, dogs, and more

Motocyclist killed after plunging down embankment near Port Renfrew

Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue called out to help in recovery efforts

Fire damages a 40-foot commercial tug boat in Sidney

The Peggy McKenzie was undergoing repairs on land when the fire started in the bow

West Shore RCMP looking for suspect after $3,000 in damages done at Langford McDonald’s

Man allegedly punched and kicked a self-serve kiosk

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Most Read