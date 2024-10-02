 Skip to content
North Vancouver RCMP warn public after three sexual assaults

E-bike involved in at least 2 cases of women being groped
The Canadian Press
Mounties in North Vancouver say they need the public’s help finding suspects after a trio of sexual assaults in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood last month. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties in North Vancouver are warning the public and seeking their help finding suspects after three sexual assaults in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood last month.

North Vancouver RCMP say the first case was reported on Sept. 9, after a man on an e-bike allegedly groped a woman and was chased by a pair of witnesses who have yet to speak with police.

Police say the suspect in that case was a muscular Caucasian man, five foot 11 inches tall, wearing baggy shorts and a peach tank top.

Mounties say the second report on Sept. 19 involved another woman being groped from behind while walking on the city’s Spirt Trail greenway, also by a man on an e-bike.

RCMP say the third case happened on the evening of Sept. 23, when a woman running on Chesterfield Ave. was groped from behind by a six-foot-tall South Asian man believed to be in his 30s, with short hair and an “athletic build,” dressed in a dark sleeveless shirt, shorts and wearing headphones.

Cst. Mansoor Sahak with the North Vancouver RCMP says the incidents are similar, but investigators believe there may be three suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

