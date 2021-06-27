A crash on Highway 1 near the Millstream Road exit affected northbound traffic.

Civilian vehicle hits police vehicle from behind on Highway 1 near Langford

Integrated Road Safety Unit vehicle was making a traffic stop when collision happened

A civilian vehicle hit a police vehicle part of the Integrated Road Safety Unit from behind Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened northbound on Highway 1 just before the Millstream Road exit and is causing delays.

The collision occured while the police vehicle was making a traffic stop, said West Shore RCMP, adding that the collision caused non-life-threatening injuries. Damages are said to be minor.

Six RCMP vehicles are on scene, as are highway crews, allowing one lane of northbound traffic.

More details to come.

An Integrated Road Safety Unit police vehicle was struck on Highway 1 just south of the Millstream exit in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

