Northern B.C. highway operating single-lane only after cluster of wildfires

RCMP say a wildfire near Dawson Creek has impacted communication services in the area. A cluster of wildfires are burning around Dawson Creek, including G70192 along Highway 52 toward Tumbler Ridge.

A cluster of wildfires are burning around Dawson Creek, including G70192 along Highway 52 toward Tumbler Ridge. It's listed as out of control at 35 hectares, and is believed to be human caused.

The B.C. RCMP's North Division says the fire destroyed the Tumbler Ridge fibre optic, making all telephone, cellphone, radio and internet connections unavailable. Anyone travelling in or through the area, who need police, will have to go to the local detachment to report any issues.

RCMP added it's not known when repairs will be made.

The cluster of wildfires have also partially shut down Highway 52, in both directions, between Brassey Road and Bearhole Lake Road, according to DriveBC. It is currently single-lane alternating traffic.