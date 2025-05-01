 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Northern B.C. highway operating single-lane only after cluster of wildfires

RCMP say a wildfire near Dawson Creek has impacted communication services in the area. A cluster of wildfires are burning around Dawson Creek, including G70192 along Highway 52 toward Tumbler Ridge.
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
250501-bpd-wildfire-tumbler-ridge
A cluster of wildfires are burning around Dawson Creek, including G70192 along Highway 52 toward Tumbler Ridge. It's listed as out of control at 35 hectares, and is believed to be human caused. (Google Maps/screenshot)

RCMP say a wildfire near Dawson Creek has impacted communication services in the area.

A cluster of wildfires are burning around Dawson Creek, including G70192 along Highway 52 toward Tumbler Ridge. It's listed as out of control at 35 hectares, and is believed to be human caused. 

The B.C. RCMP's North Division says the fire destroyed the Tumbler Ridge fibre optic, making all telephone, cellphone, radio and internet connections unavailable. Anyone travelling in or through the area, who need police, will have to go to the local detachment to report any issues. 

RCMP added it's not known when repairs will be made. 

The cluster of wildfires have also partially shut down Highway 52, in both directions, between Brassey Road and Bearhole Lake Road, according to DriveBC. It is currently single-lane alternating traffic. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing man last seen in Campbell River
Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing man last seen in Campbell River
13 people remain in hospital 5 days after Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival attack
13 people remain in hospital 5 days after Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival attack
Teenager severely injured after Port Hardy assault, suspect arrested
Teenager severely injured after Port Hardy assault, suspect arrested