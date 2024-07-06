 Skip to content
Northern B.C. wildfire burning out of control once again

B.C. Wildfire Service says change in status doesn't mean any immediate threat to Fort Nelson
Lauren Collins
The Patry Creek wildfire in northeastern B.C. is burning out of control again, according to B.C. Wildfire Service on July 5, 2024.(B.C. Wildfire Service)

A wildfire in northeastern B.C. that had been deemed held in recent weeks is once again burning out of control.

B.C. Wildfire Service posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon that fire activity was increasing in the North Peace Complex as "warm, dry, windy weather sets in."

On Thursday (July 4), the wildfire service said it saw  challenges to containment lines on the northwest corner of the Patry Creek wildfire, about 60 kilometres north of Fort Nelson. 

B.C. Wildfire Service said the status of the fire changed to out of control from being held, meaning the fire is expected to grow beyond its current perimeter. 

But B.C. Wildfire Service said the change in status doesn't mean any immediate threat to Fort Nelson.

More to come. 

