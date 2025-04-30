Northern Community Shuttle linking remote B.C. residents to services and families

Funding provides northern rural communities with reliable, safe and affordable regional transportation

Residents of several rural communities in B.C.'s north are being offered better connections to family and friends, and easier access to services they need, the province says.

Services supporting the mobility of people who live and work in northern B.C., are being made available thanks to the B.C. government's Northern Community Shuttle Program.

The Northern Community Shuttle Program enables local governments, First Nations communities and not-for-profit organizations to develop small-scale transportation solutions that connect to services, amenities and long-haul transportation services, such as BC Bus North.

“People with limited transportation options rely on the Northern Community Shuttle Program to get them around and connect to their friends and family,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit.

“This program ensures people in communities can continue to access the services they need and when they need them in small northern communities.”

Northern Development Initiative Trust manages the Northern Community Shuttle Program, which provides grants to communities and organizations to operate community shuttles. This program will ensure the continuation of services provided by seven organizations and the addition of one new service provider. Funding of more than $1.3 million is allocated to the eight approved shuttles for a two-year operating term until 2027.

Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre Society is set to get $73,050 for operating its community shuttle services in the communities of Smithers, Telkwa, Houston and Dease Lake.

The other seven community shuttles include Autumn Services Society Fraser Lake that will service Endako, Nadleh, Lejac, Fort Fraser, Stellaquo, Coreyville, North Shore and Francois Lake into Prince George.

The Village of Fraser Lake will take care of the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako - Area "D", Stellat'en First Nation and Nadleh Whut'en First Nation.

The Village of Granisle will serve Smithers, Granisle, Burns Lake, Houston and Topley

Kimta Transportation Society will serve Mackenzie, McLeod Lake, Bear Lake, Summit Lake and Prince George.

Northern Rockies Senior Society will serve Fort Nelson and Fort Nelson First Nations.

The District of Vanderhoof will serve Vanderhoof and Saik'uz First Nations.

And new this year, Yekooche First Nation will provide service for Yekooche, Fort St. James, Vanderhoof and Prince George.