Northern Health establishes task force to deal with ER closures

There have already been 11 ER closures this year in Burns Lake

Northern Health has established a new task force after multiple emergency room (ER) closures have plagued the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre.

This year alone, between Jan. 1 and Feb. 23, there have already been 11 emergency service interruptions at the hospital in Burns Lake, six in January and another five in the first three weeks of last month. Northern Health announced it has created an Emergency Department Stabilization Task Force, which has worked to identify innovative ways to reduce emergency department service interruptions.

The ER interruptions have been driven by a shortage of physician coverage. The task force uses recruitment incentives, which includes extended use of GoHealthBC agency and temporary staff to fill vacant shifts, as well as, exploration of virtual services to augment in-person staff.

Northern Health has stated it is actively recruiting physicians to the community, with two expected to begin practice in Burns Lake this spring. They are also recruiting temporary physicians from outside the community to provide coverage for emergency services. The Ministry of Health and Northern Health offer a wide range of incentives to help attract physicians to rural and northern communities such as Burns Lake.

"Burns Lake is currently experiencing an approximately fifty-five per cent vacancy rate for physician emergency room coverage," Northern Health stated. "Lakes District Hospital is currently fully staffed for registered nurses and has full nursing emergency room coverage."

Baseline staffing for the Lakes District Hospital ER department is one registered nurse, who is an emergency specialist, and one physician, 24 hours per day.

Northern Health also stated that people in Burns Lake who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 9-1-1, as their partners in patient transfer and Northern Health facilities and services are always notified of both planned and unexpected service interruptions, ensuring that patients are transported to the nearest available and appropriate facility for their care needs.

BC Emergency Health Services is one of the partners that are notified by Northern Health of any anticipated ER closures. When they become aware of an impending closure, they prioritize and maximize their resources throughout the Lakes District region to minimize impacts on patients, which may include bringing in additional staff to work during periods when the ER is closed.

"BC Emergency Health Services maintains close working relationships with our health partners, and we actively participate in discussions as they work to prevent emergency department service interruptions and fill vacant shifts," they stated. "We’re committed to serving all the communities in the Lakes District and doing what we can to ensure all patients get the care they need as quickly as possible."

Even with the recent local ER closures, Northern Health saw a steady reduction in emergency department service interruptions last year compared to 2023. From Aug. 1, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2025, the health authority saw 22 per cent fewer emergency department service interruptions than during the same time period the previous year.

Northern Health added it understands the importance of emergency healthcare services, and that service interruptions are always a last resort when all options to keep the ER open have failed.