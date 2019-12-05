Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter is now home to a tiny bear cub that was rescued out of Telkwa recently. He weighs less than a third of what he should. (Contributed photo)

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

The Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter (NLWS) is hoping for a Christmas miracle after a bear cub was brought into their care weighing less than a third of what it should.

The conservation office gave the shelter a cub they found in Telkwa last week.

Shelter owner Angelika Langen said he came to them in such horrible condition they weren’t sure he was going to survive. A bear his age at this time of the year should weigh between 50 and 75 lbs but he is only 12 lbs.

“He is skin and bones, he is tiny,” said Langen, but after a couple of nerve-wracking days, she thinks he is on the mend.

“It is an amazing story of survival, and I’m pretty sure he is going to be OK because he is already huffing and puffing at me.”

This new little cub isn’t the only one in their care currently giving them a run for their money. Recently they discovered one cub with a gunshot wound.

“We really didn’t expect to find something like this. In the over 500 bears we’ve never found something like this. The wound was infected and the bullet was embedded between the ear and the eye, he was lucky. It could’ve easily gone into the ear or eye and caused some major damage. Having that in there wasn’t a good thing but now that it has been removed it will heal and he will never remember that it was there.”

The bear, out of Merritt, is still eligible for release.

Langen forwarded the information to the conservation office in Merritt but she doubts they will be able to find the culprit. NLWS does not receive government funding and relies on sponsors and donors.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year is now going on. The tree outside of the Feed Store in Smithers has been strung with Christmas lights and a bulb will be illuminated for every $25 donation. It will be updated every Saturday from now until Christmas. Donations can be made on the shelter’s website.

Previous story
BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires
Next story
Judge dismisses second appeal of Victoria man who murdered unarmed man in 2010 botched robbery

Just Posted

Tenants above Wellburns uncertain after ‘nightmare’ sewage flood ousts them indefinitely

Tenants evacuated after sewage flooded basement of century-old building

Victoria cycling community raises concern over new bike lane designs

High traffic along a corridor needs to be considered, Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition says

Hundreds of students gather at Government House to decorate Christmas Trees

The annual tradition let Grade 2 and 3 students help celebrate for the holidays

Judge dismisses second appeal of Victoria man who murdered unarmed man in 2010 botched robbery

Andrew Jonathon Belcourt has had two trials after his first appeal was granted

Latke Mania returns to Jewish Community Centre of Victoria

Traditional latkes available at local deli until Dec. 20

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Camosun for annual checkup

The RBCM, Camosun College and Carriageworks Restorations teamed up to care for the car

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Oscar Hickes: Longest running hockey tournament on Vancouver Island cancelled

Patrick Murray, one of the organizers for the tournament, broke the sad news on social media.

Most Read