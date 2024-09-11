Northwest B.C. fatal hit and run suspect flees country: RCMP

Police seized a vehicle from local cab company, which is cooperating with the investigation

Police say a suspect wanted in connection with a Sept. 8, 2024 fatal hit and run in Thornhill has fled the country.

Following up on evidence gathered during their investigation on Sept. 10, police say they identified and then seized a vehicle from the local taxi company.

"The local company has worked with the Terrace RCMP and are fully cooperating in the investigation to determine the cause of the motor vehicle incident," police said Sept. 11. "Officers have identified the driver who has since fled Canada."

"The Terrace RCMP’s General Investigation Section is leading the investigation and are working tirelessly to bring the matter to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment."

Police believe the hit and run occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the area of Old Lakelse Lake Drive and Clark Street in Thornhill.

A call for assistance came after a man was found on the road. Paramedics attended but found the man was deceased.

Police then issued a call for information and are now thanking local people and businesses for their assistance.