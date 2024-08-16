Northwest B.C's 'glue bandit' facing 26 charges after locks sealed shut

Terrace RCMP have been investigating multiple instances of mischief to locks by glue in the Terrace downtown vicinity.

More charges have been laid against the person accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage by gluing door locks so that they are unusable as well as smashing windows.

Dale Boyd, whose birth year is 1962, has made several court appearances already and is due back in court again on Sept. 10.

A first round of four charges approved by provincial prosecutors on June 21 has now been followed by 22 more.

All are for committing mischief by doing damage to property in excess of $5,000. The damage took place at businesses and commercial establishments.

Six of the charges are alleged to have involved offences committed on Feb. 28, 2024 alone.

Police began receiving reports of door locks being glued shut in October 2023 with additional damage reports coming in November and December and January and then in February.

Boyd was arrested in March.

Plainclothes investigators made an identification after seeking search warrants and court orders requiring people to hand over specific documents.