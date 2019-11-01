Nothing major for West Shore Mounties on Halloween

Calls nearly doubled from 14 last year to 26 this year

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Although the number of calls nearly doubled this year, the good news is that the West Shore RCMP said there’s nothing major to report the day after Halloween.

Const. Nancy Saggar, media spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said although there were more calls, nothing major or spooky took place. The detachment handled 26 calls, compared to 14 during the same time frame last year.

“It was definitely busier but nothing spooky,” Saggar said. “We did get some noise complaints, but that’s pretty standard,” Saggar noted in an email to the News Gazette.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

VIDEO: German shepherd found suffering in Chemainus woods finds fur-ever home in Langford
