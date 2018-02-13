Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. (Black Press files)

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has launched a set of “online tools” to encourage Canadians to stand with Alberta in its fight with B.C. over the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

The Tuesday announcement is Notley’s latest retort in a battle that started when B.C. proposed to increase restrictions on transporting diluted bitumen by pipeline or rail until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made.

The restrictions, which are part of B.C.’s oil spill response plan, could delay the Trans Mountain project, which transports oilsands crude from the Edmonton area to Burnaby.

That proposal lead Notley to ban B.C. wine and halt talks on buying this province’s electricity. Premier John Horgan has said B.C. would not retaliate because “duelling premiers” are not in anyone’s best interest.

Notley had first mentioned the tools on Monday, calling B.C.’s actions a “provocative” threat.

READ: B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute, says Notley

“It’s unconstitutional and it is an attack on Alberta’s primary industry and the hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country that go with it,” she said.

They include a petition to “Keep Canada Working” that called on Horgan “to stop standing in the way of working Canadians.”

As of noon Tuesday, the petition – which launched earlier that day – had about 200 signatures.

The campaign also features a hashtag, #KeepCanadaWorking; a tool to contact your MLA or MP; and a message that encourages pipeline supporters to email the Albertan government with their stories and videos about the issue.

The B.C. government has not yet returned a request for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing
Next story
Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Just Posted

One injured in gyrocopter crash at Victoria airport

Hard landing of small aircraft on Monday afternoon

Crew demolishes Cordova Bay Plaza over weekend

Construction on the way for new development

Esquimalt mayor takes another run at re-election

Since 2008, Barb Desjardins has led growing Township

UPDATE: Police take to the skies in search of missing off-roader

RCMP and Oak Bay police search from Sooke to Shawnigan and beyond

Changes needed for Saanich’s community associations

Community associations need to attract more young people, but also get more support to fulfill roles

UPDATE: Police take to the skies in search of missing off-roader

RCMP and Oak Bay police search from Sooke to Shawnigan and beyond

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

Sweep of Rockets not in cards for WHL Royals

Busy week ahead for Victoria hockey club, Royals at home for five straight

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million, but Kimberley Dynamiters have yet to receive any cash

Most Read