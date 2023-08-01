Notorious encampment in Nanaimo being cleared out

Camp for people experiencing homelessness was the site of two shooting incidents

An encampment along Nanaimo’s Millstone River that had been occupied by people experiencing homelessness is being cleared out this week.

Nanaimo RCMP said the camp will be cleaned up over the next three days and that measures are being taken to prevent people experiencing homelessness from camping there.

The camp is along Terminal Avenue, a highway-right-of-way, and police said the operation is being led by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, with City of Nanaimo bylaw and community safety officers also involved and Nanaimo RCMP there to keep the peace.

Police say a barge will be utilized on the river side of the camp, and one lane on Terminal will be closed intermittently.

The camp is the site of two shootings this year, including a high-profile incident in which an auto shop owner was shot after entering the camp trying to recover items that had allegedly been stolen from his business.

