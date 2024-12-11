Number of B.C. homicides dropped in 2023, but long-term trend is up

The number of recorded homicides dropped in B.C. to 123 in 2023, but the long-term trend is up.

Latest figures from Statistics Canada show homicides dropped in B.C. in 2023.

British Columbia rates came down 23 per cent that year relative to 2022. It was among eight provinces that saw drops, with New Brunswick (minus 42 per cent) and Nova Scotia (minus 29 per cent) showing the biggest improvements.

Overall, B.C. recorded 123 homicides in 2023, down from 155 in 2022.

B.C.'s largest urban region — the Vancouver Census Metropolitan Area — ranked among highest homicide drops in Canada. It recorded 73 in 2022 and a rate of 2.39 per 100,000, then dropped to 48 and 1.62 per 100,000 in 2023. Victoria CMA, Kelowna CMA and Abbotsford-Mission also recorded lower rates in 2023 compared to 2022.

Bigger picture figures, however, show a rising trend line. In 2019, B.C. recorded 91 homicides, 34 per cent fewer than in 2023. Relative to 2013, the number of homicides is up almost 40 per cent.

This coincides with a rise in the Crime Severity Index. With a base value of 100, CSI measures both the number and the relative severity of crimes, with more serious crimes receiving higher weights. By contrast, the conventional crime rate measures only the volume of crime, which can lead to distortions.

According to figures released in July 2024, B.C.'s CSI rose to 104.11 from 100.37. That puts B.C. almost 25 points above Canada's CSI of 80.45. Over time, B.C.'s CSI has risen from 87.71 in 2013, briefly dipping below 100 in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic before resuming its rise in 2022.

Firearms were involved in nearly four out of 10 homicides in 2023 with handguns accounting for 56 per cent of firearm-related homicides across Canada. Another quarter of firearm-related homicides involved rifles and shotguns.

Gang-related homicides in Canada dropped by 31 to 173, but still accounted for 25 per cent of all homicides.