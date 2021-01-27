Numerous arrests today part of Victoria police #WarrantWednesday project

Victoria police will be making numerous arrests throughout the day Jan. 27 as part of its #VicPDWarrantWednesday project. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police officers are making numerous arrests throughout the day today as part of a project they have dubbed #VicPDWarrantWednesday.

Tweeting at 8 a.m. Jan. 27, VicPD said “on any given day there are potentially dozens in our community wanted on active warrant arrests” and that officers are spending Wednesday hunting those individuals down.

On any given day there are potentially dozens in our community #wanted on active arrest warrants. Today, Patrol's A-Watch & CSD officers are focused on locating & arresting these individuals. We'll be sharing the details throughout the day. #YYJWanted #VicPDWarrantWednesday — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 27, 2021

As of 1:30 p.m., police have arrested eight individuals wanted on a range of warrants from break and enter to assault. Thanks to a tip from the public, the day began with the arrest of a killer and a robber who were wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to their community residential facilities Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Tips lead police to arrest convicted killer, robber near downtown Victoria

Shortly after 10 a.m., police tweeted that they arrested a 29-year-old man in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, wanted for break and enter and breach of a release order. Half an hour later, a second 29-year-old was arrested, this one in the 1900-block of Bay Street for breaching court-ordered conditions related to a domestic assault file.

Police arrested a 52-year-old man shortly after 11 a.m. in the 800-block of Johnson Street, wanted for two counts of mischief for damaging property. Just before noon, officers arrested a youth in the 800-block of Esquimalt Road, wanted for failing to comply with court-ordered conditions related to an assault file.

VicPD announced its seventh arrest of the day at 12:01 p.m. after locating a 58-year-old woman, wanted for three counts of breaching a probation order related to possession of a knife for a dangerous purpose, in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and taking her into custody.

Their latest arrest was in Beacon Hill Park after nabbing a 46-year-old man wanted for sexual interference involving a youth.

VicPD public affairs officer Cam MacIntyre said they intend to share many more throughout the day.

More to come.

RELATED: Court-registered sex offender arrested for breach of parole in Langford

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaVictoriaVictoria Police Department